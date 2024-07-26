Related Senate committee votes to investigate Steward Health Care bankruptcy and subpoena its CEO

BOSTON (WHDH) - Steward Health Care plans to close Carney Hospital in Dorchester and Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer next month after the company said it was unable to find any qualified bids to buy the hospitals.

Steward declared bankruptcy earlier this year. In a statement Friday, the Texas-based company said it “has been actively working to sell or transition all its Massachusetts hospitals.” Steward said it was in “active final negotiations” to sell six hospitals in the state.

But with no buyers in place for Carney Hospital or Nashoba Valley Medical Center, Steward said both facilities are scheduled to close on or around Aug. 31.

“This is a challenging and unfortunate situation, and the effect it will have on our patients, our employees, and the communities we serve is regrettable,” Steward said. “We will do all we can to ensure a smooth transition for those affected while continuing to provide quality care to the patients we will continue to serve.”

With hospital closures now looming, Gov. Maura Healey said “This is not over.”

“It’s regrettable that [Steward CEO] Ralph de la Torre and Steward’s greed and mismanagement are resulting in the closures of Carney and Nashoba Valley hospitals,” Healey said.

Healey said the hospital closures “are about more than the loss of beds, doctors, and nurses” and said state officials “have prepared diligently for this moment.”

Moving forward, Healey said the state “will take all available steps to help facilitate a smooth transition for impacted patients and employees.”

Steward operates nine hospitals in Massachusetts, including Carney Hospital and Nashoba Valley Medical Center. The company previously said it planned to sell its operational Massachusetts hospitals as part of its bankruptcy process. Norwood Hospital, which has been closed since severe flooding in 2020, will not be sold.

On Tuesday, Healey told reporters “We have qualified bids for all the hospitals.”

Come Friday, after Steward said it received no such qualified bids for Carney and Nashoba Valley, Healey called on Steward to finalize deals to sell its other local facilities.

“It is time for Steward and their real estate partners to finally put the communities they serve over their own selfish greed,” Healey said. “They need to finalize these deals that are in their best interest and the best interest of patients and workers.”

Healey recognized Steward employees and her office said the Carney and Nashoba Valley closures will “proceed through an orderly and regulated closure.”

“For our administration, this has always been about protecting health care and jobs,” Healey said. “We have been working every day toward that goal, and I can tell you that we are continuing to do everything we can to accomplish that.”

Under scrutiny for his company’s financial decisions leading up to its bankruptcy declaration, de la Torre, the Steward CEO, has drawn the ire of public officials at the state, local and federal level in recent months.

Just this week, the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee voted to authorize an investigation into Steward’s bankruptcy and subpoena de la Torre.

As news of upcoming hospital closures rippled through the Boston area and central Massachusetts, state Sen. Jamie Eldridge said he was “heartbroken.”

Eldridge, who represents communities including Ayer, called Nashoba Valley “a treasured community hospital” and called on Healey “to continue to work to stop any hospital from closing.”

Eldridge asked Healey to create a transition plan and noted state law that requires hospitals to notify the state Department of Public Health at least 120 days before a proposed closure date.

Healey’s office said a bankruptcy judge will need to approve Steward’s motion to close Carney and Nashoba Valley.

She also noted the requirement that Steward notify the Department of Public Health of its closure plans, saying “Steward is required to send a notice of closure to the Department of Public Health, which will then facilitate a transition for impacted patients and employees.”

The Healey administration urged patients at Carney and Nashoba Valley to contact their providers to discuss referrals and get their records transferred to new providers.

Steward said it will work closely with patients at Carney and Nashoba Valley to help them find new alternative care. The company said it will also work with employees “to assist with this very difficult transition.”

As of late Friday morning, Steward said it had notified “the appropriate state and federal agencies on the closure process.”

“This is necessary here,” said one person outside Carney Hospital. “You have to go to what, [Boston Medical Center] to get local treatment?”

“That’s crazy,” the same person said. “We need this place here. I’m sad to see it go.”

Carney traces its history back to 1863 and is currently licensed for 109 beds, according to the state Department of Public Health. Carney recorded 2,653 visits to its emergency department in June, marking a decrease of 4.9% compared to figures from June 2023.

Nashoba Valley Medical Center was founded in 1964 and is licensed for 57 beds. Nashoba Valley recorded 1,384 visits to its emergency department in June, down 3.4% compared to June 2023.

“It’s very sad,” one other person said when asked about the Carney closure. “I hope they change their mind…We need it.”

State officials have set up an online interactive dashboard that allows patients to identify nearby hospitals, see available services at each hospital, and see updates on patient volumes.

