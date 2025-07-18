BOSTON (WHDH) - Steward Health Care is suing its former CEO and other former top officials following the completion of an independent investigation into the company’s collapse.

The lawsuit alleges former CEO Ralph De la Torre and three others executives and board members defrauded the health care system of approximately $262 million.

The suit targets, “Former insiders of Steward who, through their greed and bad faith misconduct, operated Steward with the aim of enriching themselves at the expense of the company, its creditors, and its patients … These insiders pilfered Steward’s assets for their own material gain.”

The company’s bankruptcy forced several hospitals in Massachusetts to be sold or shut down, including Carney Hospital and Nashoba Valley Medical Center. Steward is now being run by a court-appointment administrator.

On Thursday, a spokesman for De la Torre said he denies the allegations and plans to defend himself against them.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)