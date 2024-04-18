BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Steward Health Care has temporarily paused services at the Good Samaritan Medical Center’s cancer unit in Brockton.

The healthcare company said its physician left and they were forced to temporarily shut down. The Department of Public Health is referring patients to other hospitals in the meantime.

Steward is in the midst of a financial crisis, raising concerns about whether it can keep its hospitals open in Massachusetts.

