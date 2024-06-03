BOSTON (WHDH) - Steward Healthcare could give an update on its efforts to sell its hospitals during a bankruptcy hearing today.

The company is working to find a buyer for its 31 hospitals including eight locations here in Massachusetts. It declared bankruptcy last month.

State officials say they are reserving the right to review and act on any potential hospital transfers.

