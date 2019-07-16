Stickers promoting white supremacy found in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of white supremacy stickers were found throughout downtown Leominster on Tuesday that appear to advertise for a national Neo-Nazi group.

This is the second batch of stickers to appear this month, according to Mayor Dean Mazzarella.

Mazzarella took to social media to encourage anyone who may see the stickers to tear them down.

“They can’t tear down the city. We tore them down before they could tear us down,” he said. “People here just will not tolerate it. As I said this is not a community where people don’t get along. They get along very well and everybody is respectful of each other.”

Mazzarella said most of the stickers were ripped down within a matter of hours.

Police are working to identify the person who put them up.

