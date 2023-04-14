Blood donations were crucial in saving the lives of victims injured in the Boston Marathon bombing 10 years ago.

A decade later, the spirit of generosity lives on as many in Boston remember the aftermath of the attack and continue efforts to help others.

Mass General Blood Donor Services Manager Kim Cronin told 7NEWS 38 patients were brought to MGH “almost immediately” following the bombing. Of those patients, eight were considered critical, according to Cronin.

“The key there was the blood needed to be at the emergency room by the time that they got there,” Cronin said.

Minutes mattered in the race to save lives. But MGH was prepared.

A South Boston law firm, Morrison Mahoney, hosted a blood drive just two weeks before the attack.

All of the donated blood collected at that drive was processed and ready on April 15, 2013, when the bombs went off.

“We knew that this blood drive was the one that really had the blood already tested, typed, labeled, ready on the shelves to go to the emergency room when it was needed,” Cronin said.

Morrison Mahoney Managing Partner Scott Burke said he didn’t think about the fact that blood from the drive his firm coordinated would be on the shelf ready for use when patients began arriving.

“I contacted MGH, and that’s when I learned, ‘Scott it was your firm’s blood that was ready to go on the time of the marathon bombing,'” he said.

Bostonians went to MGH to donate blood after the bombing, translating to a 20% increase in first time donors for the hospital.

“When something like that marathon happens, the reaction is ‘I want to give blood, I want to help,’” Burke said. “If you want to help, you want to be that good natured person, give back all the time. Give blood consistently.”

MGH and Morrison Mahoney recently partnered again for another blood drive.

At MGH, officials said the need for blood donations remains incredibly high.Those interested in donating can also find information on the MGH Blood Donor Center website.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)