BOSTON (WHDH) - People lined up at Copley Plaza Saturday to donate blood in the spirit of One Boston Day, when the city celebrates its resilience and unity with acts of service.

The drive was hosted by Brigham and Women’s Stepping Strong Center in collaboration with the Massachusetts General Hospital Blood Donor Center. Stepping Strong was established by a survivor of the attacks to help other trauma patients with their recoveries.

“The number one cause of death from a traumatic injury is blood loss,” a spokesperson for the center said at the drive. “We thought in the true spirit of One Boston Day for giving acts of kindness.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)