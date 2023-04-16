BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston marathon bombing survivor is marking 10 years since the terror attacks to thank the medical staff who helped her through the trauma.

“There is human good out there,” victim Roseanna Sdoia-Materia said.

The explosions that rocked the Boston Marathon may have claimed her right leg, but her gratitude for those who helped her life is still strong.

“I personally had at the time a 19-year-old college student who just happened to run in,” Sdoia-Materia said. “He had no medical training whatsoever, and he was the person who helped stop the bleeding in my leg.”

Local surgeon David King leaned on his combat experience to treat Sdoia-Materia in the wake of the bombings a decade ago.

He says the strides in medicine since hold promise.

“There’s so much hope for the future for innovation in the care of the injured and frankly for the hope and life of all the survivors,” King said.

Ten years later, Sdoia-Materia says she will never forget those who saved her life.

“I love seeing my caregivers who helped me after the marathon bombing. It’s something that i can never thank them enough for doing what they did for me and for so many others.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)