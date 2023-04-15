BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu joined family members of those who died in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings for a wreath-laying ceremony on Boylston Street on Saturday morning as the city marked One Boston Day — an annual day of service across Boston.

Wu and Healey joined families for a private ceremony to lay wreaths on the memorial sites and to observe moments of silence. Daffodils, a symbol of hope, were also placed at the site of the bombings.

The explosions killed Boston University student Lingzi Lu, Medford resident Krystal Campbell and, the youngest victim, Martin Richard, 8. His family, including his now-17-year-old sister who lost her leg in the bombing, walked in the front of the procession.

Boston police, Watertown police and MIT police had representatives at the sites to celebrate the lives of MIT police officer Sean Collier and BPD officer Dennis Simmonds, who died after the attack.

Other tributes as a part of One Boston Day include a 5K, a ringing of bells and an unveiling of a new One Boston Day marker at the marathon finish line this afternoon.

