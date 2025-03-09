Good morning! How are we all feeling after the time change? Sunrise was at 7:04 this morning, and it was off to a clear and cold start. The wind has been the weather headline this weekend. It’s still with us today, but it won’t be as strong.

The wind picks up by this afternoon as daytime heating mixes up the atmosphere. Gusts could be 25 – 35 mph at times.

High temperatures reach the mid 40s today. We’ll see increasing cloud cover.

You can see off to the west some clouds and snow showers. That batch of clouds will move in west to east this afternoon. Some of us could see a sprinkle as this moves through. We’ll clear out before sun sets, now later at 6:44 pm.

Temperatures turn more mild tomorrow in the 50s. We have a couple opportunities to reach 60 this week. Best chance is going to be Tuesday and again next Saturday. While that’s above our normal highs in the low 40s, our first 60 is a little behind average.

Next week is mainly dry outside of a couple chances for sprinkles/flurries early Monday morning and Thursday. I think there will be a better chance of precipitation next Sunday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black