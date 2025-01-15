The wind had a bite to it today! Wind chill values were in the teens.

Tonight will be another cold night. Temperatures fall near 10° and in the teens under mainly clear skies and light wind.

Tomorrow’s temperatures will be similar to today in the upper 20s/low 30s. It might be a more comfortable cold day for you, because there will be less wind. We’ll gain more clouds through the day.

Thursday’s daylight hours are dry, but then we get precipitation chances back in the forecast tomorrow night into Friday morning. That’s when the Cape has the best chance of getting some flakes.

There’s a better chance for wet weather this weekend. Rain arrives for most Saturday evening and night, while there will be a mix in the hills. Sunday another area of low pressure brings some snow showers at night into Monday morning.

Next week, arctic air invades southern New England! Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will likely be in the teens and the afternoons struggle to reach 20°. In fact, it will likely be below average across much of the country.

