It’ll be another cold night across Massachusetts, but you won’t have to wait too long for it to warm up once again.

Overnight lows depend on where you are. Away from the coast, upper 20s to low 30s. Near the coast, mid to upper 30s, and at the Cape specifically, upper 30s and low 40s for those early-morning temperatures. Remember: the low will happen a bit earlier with the time change, now closer to 6 a.m.

Tomorrow will have a chilly start. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and highs will be slightly cooler than average in the low to mid 50s.

Election Day is when the warm-up begins. Highs will be unseasonably warm in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Skies will be partly sunny, but it will be noticeably windy with gusts topping 25-30 mph at times. The wind will be blowing in from the southwest which is part of the reason we’ll be so warm.

That wind sticks around for Wednesday, too, and that’s when we’re expecting near-record temperatures. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Boston is expected to reach near 75 degrees, when the record is 76 set in 2022. Worcester could reach 74 degrees, and the record is only 72 degrees also set in 2022. Skies will also be partly sunny Wednesday.

It doesn’t last forever, though, as starting Thursday the cooldown begins. Thursday: mid 60s with a sun/cloud mix. Friday: near 60 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday and Sunday will both be dry, partly cloudy, and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

We do have to keep an eye on the Gulf for our friends and family there, as it’s likely we could have a tropical storm there by the end of this upcoming week.