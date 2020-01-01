‘Still in shock’: Father desperate for answers after death of 2-year-old girl in Whitman

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - The father of a 2-year-old girl who died after being found unresponsive at her mother’s home in Whitman over the weekend is desperate for answers.

Officers responding to a 911 call for an unresponsive girl on Washington Street around midnight on Dec. 28 took the girl to Brockton Hospital, police said.

“I’m still in shock,” Chris Farrell said of his daughter Lyric’s death. “She’s 2 years old, she is defenseless.”

Lyric was flown to Children’s Hospital in critical condition and declared brain dead Monday, according to her grandmother. She was taken off life support Tuesday afternoon.

“This is very frustrating. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do with myself,” Farrell added. “She was just full of life. She loved smiling. She loved playing around with me.”

Farrell said Lyric had been living with his mother before the Department of Children and Families awarded custody to the girl’s biological mother.

“She was staying with my mother for the last 10 months,” he explained. “My mother fed her, bathed her, did everything she needed. She was healthy.”

Neighbors said they could hear screaming in the apartment the night police were notified and called the death “devastating.”

“It’s horrible, it’s heartbreaking,” said neighbor Elaine Christie. “I heard the mother crying and just a lot of commotion, at that point I didn’t know what had happened, just that something bad had happened.”

“You don’t even have to be a parent for this to affect you, you know, it’s sad, it’s devastating,” said neighbor Meredith Alden.

The Chief Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of the girl’s death.

Police and DCF officials are investigating the circumstances around her condition when brought in for treatment.

