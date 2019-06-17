‘Still in shock’: Medford family rattled after snake slithers into home, bites infant

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 5-foot-long snake recently found its way into a home in Medford and bit a nine-month-old boy as his horrified mother looked on.

Jenna Lees-Rolfe‘s infant son, James, was playing with pots and pans in the kitchen on Saturday morning when the milk snake suddenly emerged and chomped down on him.

“I’m still in shock,” Lees-Rolfe told 7NEWS. “The snake was in my house next to my 9-month-old. That was the most shocking thing to me.”

Lees-Rolfe was standing at the sink when she turned around and saw the snake sitting right next to James.

“I screamed for my husband,” she said. “I was terrified.”

Lees-Rolfe then watched the snake bit James on the leg. She says he was “totally unfazed.”

After running into the living room, Lees-Rolfe checked James’ bite and there was, fortunately, no inflammation.

Lees-Rolfe and her husband returned to the kitchen, wrangled the snake, and tossed it into a trash can.

Animal control officers confirmed that the snake had slithered out from under the refrigerator. They believe it entered the home through the garage.

The snake, which was not poisonous, was taken from the home and released in an unknown location.

The family now plans to put rodent and reptile repellent around their home.

James is recovering and is said to be doing well.

