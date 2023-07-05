DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jury deliberations are set to continue tomorrow after Wednesday marked the jury’s return after holiday weekend hiatus. The fourth day of deliberations did not yield a verdict in the trial of a man accused of killing a Weymouth police officer and an innocent bystander in 2018.

25-year-old Emmanuel Lopes, who is mounting an insanity defense, is waiting to hear if he will be convicted in the murders of Weymouth police Sgt. Michael. Chesna and a longtime Weymouth resident, 77-year-old Vera Adams.

Chesna’s family has been emotional as they hope for a guilty verdict.

In a trial which began almost a month ago and saw dozens of witnesses take the stand, it seems a Norfolk Superior Court jury is nearly deadlocked

The jury sent Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone a note during the noon hour, saying they were “stuck” and in need of guidance.

“This has been a long trial,” the judge said.

A juror was excused from the case due to a pre-planned vacation, so an alternate was chosen at random Wednesday. The deliberations went back to the starting point.

“I recognize emotionally that those who have been continuing throughout have been deliberating for several days, but in fact you are a new jury early in your deliberations,” Cannone said.

The judge told the jury to go back to work and try to reach a unanimous verdict.

“It is your duty as jurors to consult with one another and to deliberate with the view of reaching an agreement if you can do so without forfeiting individual judgment,” she said.

The jury finished up at 3 p.m. and are set to reconvene tomorrow at 9:30 a.m.

