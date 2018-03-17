BOSTON (WHDH) - There is still potential for two upcoming winter storms to be suppressed to the south of MA next week.
It is still too early to be certain, but the storms that are heading towards MA between Tuesday and Thursday could still miss the coast.
One of the storms has potential to hit Tuesday, and the second between Wednesday night and Thursday.
The National Weather Service also said it is too early to confirm whether or not one or both of the coastal storms hit land.
