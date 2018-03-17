BOSTON (WHDH) - There is still potential for two upcoming winter storms to be suppressed to the south of MA next week.

January-like temps this weekend with a biting breeze at times. Still watching Tuesday-Thursday storm potential, but there is a chance that two separate storms are suppressed south of us. Too soon to write off though. pic.twitter.com/ExezFzcEkA — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 17, 2018

It is still too early to be certain, but the storms that are heading towards MA between Tuesday and Thursday could still miss the coast.

One of the storms has potential to hit Tuesday, and the second between Wednesday night and Thursday.

Too soon to write off mid-week potential, but it's possible steering pattern/cold high, in a position to suppress storms to our south. Yes, "storms", as multiple lows form. One Tuesday, one Wednesday night/Thur. Complicated forecast. pic.twitter.com/716c4rs1C6 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 17, 2018

The National Weather Service also said it is too early to confirm whether or not one or both of the coastal storms hit land.

Quiet weather? Seems like the wrong year for quiet weather in March. But rest assured it will be that way for the next few days. We're still watching a potential coastal storm, but forecast info now pushes it back to Wed-Thu. Meanwhile, here are today's highs & tonight's lows. pic.twitter.com/MuNpYd6VtC — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 16, 2018

