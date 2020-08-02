‘Still struggling to breathe’: Woman recovering after double lung transplant following coronavirus infection

The first person in the U.S. to receive a double lung transplant is warning people to take the coronavirus seriously after it destroyed her lungs.

“I’m still struggling to breathe, and learn how to use my new lungs,” said Mayra Ramirez.

After going to the emergency room in April, Ramirez was placed on a ventilator for more than six weeks before the 10-hour operation to replace her lungs in June.

“I had no idea I had received a lung transplant, I just knew I was in the hospital,” Ramirez recalled, adding recovery has not been easy. “I couldn’t talk, I could barely lift a finger. I couldn’t move… I was in a lot of pain.”

Ramirez urged people to take precautions against getting the disease that ravaged her lungs.

“This is not a hoax, this virus is real. It happened to me, it can happen to them,” Ramirez said.

