SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A heartbroken mother is mourning the loss of her 12-year-old daughter, who police say fell from a third-floor window in Southbridge on Saturday morning.

Charlene Cabrera says she’s “still waiting for my baby to come home” after Arya Lebeau reportedly fell from a window during a sleepover.

Candles are now burning at memorials across the community, honoring Arya’s fiery spirit.

Her uncle, Valentine Sanchez, described his niece as a “firecracker.”

“She made sure that no matter when she entered a room or left a room, she was always seen,” he said.

Her mother said, “She was so full of life all the time.”

“The night before, me and Arya, she came to me and she gave me the biggest hug. I don’t know what it was, you know, where it came from,” she recalled.

The 12-year-old best known by those who love her most for her joy, humor, and her loyalty.

“Everybody was always happy to see her,” friend Noel Gonzalez said. “She always put a smile on everybody’s face.”

Police are still investigating how and why the fall happened.

The district attorney, Southbridge Police Department, and Massachusetts State Police detectives are investigating the incident.

A GoFundMe has been established for the family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-charlene-cabrera-honor-aryas-memory

