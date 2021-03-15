Still waiting on your stimulus check? This IRS tool will tell you when it’s coming

Stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. (Eric Gay/AP)

(WHDH) — The federal government’s latest round of stimulus payments is being sent out and many Americans have already gotten the $1,400 relief check deposited directly into their bank accounts.

The stimulus payments were included in President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package, which he signed last week.

Have you not yet received a stimulus payment? The IRS has set up a tool for the public to track the status of their payments.

People checking the status of their payment must provide their social security number, date of birth, and street address.

Wells Fargo and Chase Bank have said that most customers can expect to see the checks deposited on Wednesday, March 17.

