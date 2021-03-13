Stimulus payments hitting some Americans’ bank accounts

President Donald Trump's name appears on a stimulus check on May 3, 2020. Credit: Will Lanzoni/CNN

(CNN) — Some Americans are already seeing the latest round of stimulus payments hit their bank accounts, as the first batch of funds is rolled out.

The payments — worth up to $1,400 per person — were included in the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package signed by President Joe Biden this week.

The White House on Thursday had announced that payments would go out as soon as this weekend for those who have their direct deposit information on hand at Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service.

Processing of the first batch of stimulus payments began on Friday and more will roll out in the “coming weeks,” an official with the Treasury Department told reporters on a Friday call.

While direct deposits will go out first, paper checks and prepaid debit cards will be sent out before the end of the month.

Starting Monday, people can check the status of their payments using the IRS’ Get My Payment tool online.

