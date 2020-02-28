Stockbridge tops best list for most charming town in the U.S.

STOCKBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A travel website has named Stockbridge the best little town in the country.

The small town in the Berkshires, known for the Norman Rockwell Museum, was named the Most Charming Small Town in the United States by Big 7 Travel.

The Western, Mass. town, close to the New York border, is also home to historic inns and preserved home.

The town was made famous by a Norman Rockwell painting of Main Street during Christmas.

