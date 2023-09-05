LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Lynn Tuesday after a crash left one car upside down in the middle of a local street and badly damaged another car.

Lynn police said the two-car crash happened at the intersection of Essex Street and Chestnut Street around 7:15 a.m. 7NEWS sources later said a stolen car believed to be carjacked caused the crash. Sources said two people were taken into custody and one victim was in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon.

Sources said police initially tried to pull over the stolen car. The driver instead took off before crashing.

Sources said the victim was flown by helicopter to a hospital. Sources also said the carjacking suspects are a female and a juvenile, who was also hospitalized as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Video shared with 7NEWS showed one car resting on its roof in the street after the crash. The other car was seen with front-end damage in a parking area outside Tony Tipico Restaurant close to the crash site, where a sign appeared to have been knocked down.

The restaurant was closed at the time of the crash.

By 9:30 a.m., the cars involved had been removed, though debris and damage were still visible in the area.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)