BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a stolen car crashed into a building in Mattapan.

Officials say the car crashed into a building on Blue Hill Avenue after hitting a hydrant.

Police say the suspects took off after the crash. No injuries are reported and no one is in custody at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

