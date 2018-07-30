Stolen firearm recovered after shots fired in bar parking lot

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities responded to an altercation in Quincy Saturday night after shots were reportedly fired in a bar parking lot.

Police say an officer was monitoring the area of 50 Revere Rd in the parking lot of Kelly’s Cellar bar when he saw an altercation between two men.

The suspect, identified as Joseph Gordon, 32, of Weymouth, allegedly fired a weapon at the victim during the altercation. Officer Smith gave several commands for Gordon to drop his weapon and show his hands, which Gordon ignored. Gordon responded by saying that he worked at the bar. He was then ordered by officer Smith to get on the ground.

Officer McNeil arrived on the scene and located a loaded Glock 27. 40 caliber pistol on top of the passenger side rear tire of the vehicle. Officer Smith then demanded to see the suspect’s license to carry a firearm. Gordon stated that he did not have one and was arrested. The gun that was in Gordon’s possession had reportedly been stolen out of Weymouth.

Gordon was charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, possession of a firearm without an FID card, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, possession of ammunition without an FID card, disorderly conduct, and receiving stolen property.

The other person involved in the altercation fled the scene. It is unknown at this time if he was injured.

