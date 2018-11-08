Stolen firearm recovered in Methuen after reports of suspicious activity

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities responding to reports of suspicious activity in Methuen recovered a stolen handgun and ammunition, according to police.

Police say three teenagers are under arrest after an officer spotted a stolen handgun resting in the passenger back-seat pocket while responding to reports of suspicious activity on Monterey Drive Tuesday morning.

The officer responding to the report around 10:20 a.m. found a vehicle with New Hampshire license plates parked in front of a home, with three teenagers sleeping inside.

The driver of the vehicle initially refused to provide his name or identification. It was later determined that he was a 16-year-old from Methuen.

The driver was placed under arrest and more officers were called to the scene.

As the officer was providing updates to the new officers, the driver tried to flee on foot.

The teen was quickly detained, police say.

Further investigation of the vehicle led officers to find stolen, credit cards and identification cards that were taken from a car in Haverhill, according to police.

The two passengers, a 16 and a 17-year-old from Lawrence both tried to run from officers.

Both were reportedly found shortly after.

All three are facing several charges including, unlawful possession of a firearm, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, police say.

The suspects were ordered to be held in custody for at least 90 days while being arraigned in Lawrence Juvenile Court.

The Methuen Police Department issued a list of reminders to make sure residents do not leave themselves vulnerable to motor-vehicle theft:

Always lock all car doors.

Roll up windows and close sunroofs.

Never leave loose electronics in plain view.

Not leave money in your car or loose change in plain view.

Call police immediately if you notice something missing or observe suspicious activity

