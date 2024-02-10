WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating after a gun was found in the toy section of a Worcester Stop & Shop.

An officer responding to the Grafton Street location around 3:30 on Tuesday spoke with an employee who said they found a working firearm on one of the shelves while looking for Pokemon cards on his break, according to police.

An investigation determined the firearm was a World War I replica, it was in working order, and it had been reported stolen out of Hampstead, New Hampshire on Oct. 26, 2021.

In a statement, Stop & Shop said, “Our associates called local police immediately following their discovery. Stop & Shop is working closely with the Worcester Police on their investigation.”

