BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after a MBTA transport vehicle was stolen in Woburn with passengers in it, officials said.

MSP said the sole passenger, who has intellectual challenges, was calling 911 as the suspect stole the vehicle from a Stop ‘n Shop parking lot in Woburn around 3:30 p.m.

The Massachusetts State Police said a patrol located the vehicle in the O’Neill Tunnel just before 3:45 p.m. and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle then crashed into multiple cars while fleeing on Route 93 south into Boston.

The trooper lost sight of the vehicle, which was then located at Mercantile Street and Surface Road in Boston just ten minutes later. The suspect was pursued on foot and was arrested in the Bostonian Hotel.

There were only minor injuries reported. Drivers stopped at the red light were hit by the incoming vehicle.

“Everything was so fast, so I looked through the middle and he was just flying,” Jose Perez said, whose car was hit.

SKY7-HD was over one scene near Faneuil Hall and the exit off I-93 around 4:30 p.m. where an MBTA Ride van was seen with visible damage.

Witnesses in the area said they heard a loud noise, looked up and saw the van crash into another car. At the hotel, another witness told 7NEWS they saw someone run inside with police chasing close behind.

“He bounced off the tire there, and I moved, I thought it was going to be a lot of damage but it really wasn’t as bad as I thought.” said Connor Bassett, who was also hit. “More shocking than anything.”

The vehicle was towed, and scene was cleared by 6 p.m.

