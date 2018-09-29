Stolen minivan holding medical equipment tracked down

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A minivan holding a child’s medical equipment has been tracked down after being reported missing earlier this month.

Marina Condon says someone stole her keys and took off in her minivan outside the Peabody Institute Library on Sept. 20.

Condon was able to track down the van herself and investigators are testing it for fingerprints in hopes of finding a suspect.

Condon’s 2-year-old daughter Arianna, who has spinal muscular dystrophy, had orthotic shoes and other equipment inside the vehicle when it was stolen.

“That’s why we have a van. It’s for her,” Condon said. “She has nurses, one-on-one, who work with her. That’s why we got a van so she can sit with her and monitor her when we drive.”

