Stolen motorcycle, gun recovered during traffic stop in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man who they say stole a motorcycle in Worcester on Friday, officials said.

Officers conducting a traffic stop of three motorcycles traveling at a high rate of speed on Lincoln Street around 4:20 p.m. encountered Ezequiel Negron, 20, of Worcester, driving without a registration plate, police said.

Negron’s motorcycle matched that of one that was stolen, according to police.

During Negron’s arrest, police say they found a gun in his fanny pack.

Negron is being charged with use of a firearm in a felony, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a FID Card, receiving a stolen motorcycle and disorderly conduct, police said.

Criminal citations include, operating after a suspended license, operating negligently so as to endanger, use of a motor vehicle without authority, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to properly display number plate and unregistered motor vehicle, officials said.

