CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of damaging several cars in a hit and run incident could be in court as early as Monday.

Police say the man stole a pick-up truck in Arlington that was towing a trailer of rowing boats.

The Arlington-Belmont crew team said the boats belong to them.

A Cambridge police officer was injured in a crash while responding to the crime; the officer is recovering from the injuries.

The driver of the stolen truck was eventually arrested near the Cambridge-Belmont line.

Police said the truck was involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes at various locations, causing extensive property damage.

The crew team said most of the 11 boats on the trailer were destroyed.

