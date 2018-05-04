Stolen sewer grates in Saugus posing safety risk to public

SAUGUS, MA (WHDH) - The recent theft of nearly a dozen sewer grates in Saugus has town officials warning the public to be careful.

Someone or a group of people stole eight sewer grates from the area of 1565 Broadway Wednesday night, police said.

The second theft occurred on Essex Street near Lynnhurst Elementary School, where three sewer grates were stolen.

In a statement, Saugus police said, “The theft of roadway coverings near a school, where children regularly walk, is especially concerning.”

Each grate weighs about 300 pounds and were all stolen from public roadways or public property.

The stolen grates pose a risk to motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians, police said.

Anyone with information about the thefts is being urged to call Saugus police at 781-941-1199.

