Stolen street signs for Old Town Road in Wellesley draw ire

Lil Nas X performs "Old Town Road" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - With Georgia rapper, Lil Nas X’s summer smash “Old Town Road” topping the Billboard Hot 100 charts for the 18th week, fans of the tune are hoping to claim a bit of the hype for themselves.

The street sign marking Old Town Road in Wellesley has allegedly been stolen three times since the song gained popularity last spring, according to town officials

For the time being, officials say they will not replace the sign a fourth time for fear it will just be taken again.

They say they are just going to wait for the song’s popularity to fade.

However, they are likely to be waiting for a long time.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)