Stolen utility truck crashes in Stoneham following police pursuit

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A police pursuit involving a stolen utility truck came to a crash end in Stoneham early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Boston police began pursuing the stolen Feeney Brothers truck when they lost track of it in the area of the tunnels, according to state police.

Somerville police picked up the pursuit but terminated it at the on-ramp to Interstate 93 northbound.

State police tracked the stolen vehicle to the Stone Zoo on Pond Street in Stoneham, where they found it in the parking lot shortly after 1:30 p.m., authorities said.

The vehicle fled again before crashing on the on-ramp from Fellsway eastbound to Interstate 93 Southbound, according to state police.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody.

No additional information was immediately available.

