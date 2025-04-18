STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A baby two-toed sloth was born at the Stone Zoo Wednesday, according to staff.

The baby Linne’s two-toed sloth was born to a 20-year-old sloth named Lunesta and her 19-year-old mate Nero, the Stone Zoo said in a statement. The baby sloth is the eighth offspring of the two.

“As with any new birth, we’re closely monitoring mom and baby,” Pete Costello, assistant curator at the Stone Zoo, said in a statement. “Lunesta is an attentive and experienced mother, and we are pleased to see everything going well so far. The baby has been observed nursing, its eyes are open and it’s moving around well.”

Staff said they do not currently know whether the baby is a male or female. The sloth is expected to hold on tightly to its mother during its first month.

Sloths eat a primarily vegetarian diet of leaves and shoots and spend around 15 hours a day sleeping, according to the zoo.

The new baby can be seen in the zoo’s Windows to the Wild habitat.

