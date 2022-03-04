STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Zoo New England’s Stone Zoo in Stoneham is mourning the death of a 13-year-old jaguar named Chessie.

Chessie passed away on Wednesday, the zoo announced.

She had been closely monitored by her care team following the discovery of ovarian and uterine cancer last November.

Chessie’s health quickly declined in recent days and the zoo said they made the decision to humanely euthanize her for quality of life reasons.

“Chessie was an incredible ambassador for her species, and we are deeply saddened to share the news of her passing,” said John Linehan, Zoo New England President and CEO. “She has been with us since her birth and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.”

Chessie was born at the Stone Zoo on May 31, 2018.

