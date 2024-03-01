STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Stone Zoo is announcing one of its newest members – a little prehensile-tailed porcupette (baby porcupine).

Prehensile-tailed porcupines are born with soft quills that will harden over time, giving the new baby its current fuzzy appearance!

It can be seen on exhibit with mom, Prickles, in the in the Windows to the Wild space at the Stone Zoo in Stoneham.

