STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey, along with other state officials, helped dedicate a bridge Monday to a Massachusetts State Police trooper who was killed in a Stoneham car crash in 2022.

More than two years after the death of Trooper Tamar A. Bucci, a bridge in Stoneham was renamed in her honor.

“Today we come together to celebrate Tamar’s life and renew our shared promise to never forget the memory of our colleague, daughter, sister, and friend, Tamar Bucci,” said State Police Colonel Jack Mawn.

On the night of March 3, 2022, Bucci, 34, was attempting to pull over to help a disabled motorist on the northbound side of Interstate 93 when a tanker truck crashed into her cruiser. Her vehicle was pushed off the roadway and into a rock wall, police said. Bucci was pronounced dead at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“The righteous person is described as someone who is virtuous, honorable, and morally right. I can think of no better term than to describe Trooper Bucci than a righteous person. Trooper Bucci dedicated her life to helping, and gave her life helping,” said Massachusetts State Rep. Michael Day.

Bucci’s mother, Maral Bucci, fought back tears during the bridge dedication ceremony, forever proud of the lasting impact her daughter will have.

“We are humbled to know that every time people drive by or walk over this bridge, they will see Tamar’s name and the beautiful mark that she has left in this world, and when I drive under this bridge — yes, I’ll still wipe tears from my eyes — but I’ll also smile knowing that my daughter’s life and sacrifice has been honored,” she said.

Bucci’s father, Anthony J. Bucci, described his daughter as determined, saying that no one could break her. She is remembered by her loved ones as someone who would give anything for anyone.

“It’s so important that for something like this, whether you knew Trooper Bucci or not, that you leave here today knowing Trooper Bucci,” said Healey.

The Trooper Tamar Bucci Memorial Fund has been set up in the trooper’s honor with the goal of helping children and young adults who want to pursue careers in law enforcement.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)