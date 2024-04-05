STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Superintendent David Ljungberg, Assistant Superintendent Kathy Martin and Principal Rosa Flynn report that a student at Colonial Park Elementary School was found to be in possession of a switchblade knife on Friday.

Shortly before the 2:40 p.m. dismissal, it was reported to an administrator at the school that a student may be in possession of a knife and that the student told others about it and showed others the knife. The student in question was identified and located, and a search of their backpack revealed a switchblade knife.

The administration reached out to the child’s family, and the Stoneham Police Department was notified, consistent with school safety procedures.

At this time, it does not appear that the student intended to harm anyone, and no threats were made against the school community. However, the Stoneham Public Schools takes instances of weapons being brought to school seriously. The student will face disciplinary action consistent with the Stoneham Public Schools Elementary Handbook.

