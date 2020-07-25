Stoneham fences sprayed with pro-Trump, pro-police graffiti

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after fences outside several Stoneham homes were sprayed with pro-Donald-Trump and pro-police graffiti Saturday.

The messages “Trump 2020” and “Police Lives Matter” were painted on fences along Elm and Oak streets, police said. Dennis Runco, who was cleaning up one of the messages, said the graffiti was “disappointing.”

“Things are so bad as it is, it’s just disappointing seeing them out here doing vandalism to people, [who aren’t] hurting them at all,” Runco said. “It’s not necessary, not necessary.”

