Stoneham fire crew saves ducklings from storm drain

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A sticky situation no more thanks to some big-hearted firefighters who helped five ducklings who became stuck in a storm drain.

Stoneham Fire Captain Jim Marshal and firefighters Jim Mclaughlin Jr., Dan Dawson, and Chris Maloney helped pluck five ducklings out of a storm drain Sunday.

Officers Rich Pacini, Steve Aprile, and John Curtis also assisted in the rescue.

