STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoneham police are turning to the public for help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday night that left a woman hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Spring and Pleasant streets around 8:45 p.m. found a woman lying on the sidewalk with serious injuries, according to a statement issued by Police Chief James O’Connor.

An investigation determined the woman was crossing in a crosswalk with her granddaughter and family dog when she was struck by a driver who kept going. The vehicle is believed to be a small gray or silver SUV.

“The victim of this crash performed a heroic act by making sure her granddaughter was out of the way and safe,” O’Connor said in a statement. “We are committed to finding justice for the victim and her family, and we ask that the community assists us if they can.”

Anyone with information about the incident or who believes they can identify the vehicle is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Chris Dalis at 781-438-1215, ext. 3133.

