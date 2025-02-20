STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stoneham man was arrested in connection to a bank robbery inside of a Stop and Shop.

Mark Amerault, 54, is charged with armed robbery while masked.

Stoneham police say on Wednesday, around 2:03 p.m., they responded to a reported armed robbery at the Citizens Bank branch inside of Stop and Shop at 259 Main Street.

Officers say a man who was wearing a mask passed a note to a teller demanding cash and claimed to have a gun.

An investigation was launched with the FBI Bank Robbery Task Force.

Police say their investigation led them to Amerault, who was found around 5 p.m. on Wednesday and was taken into custody without incident.

Amerault is expected to be arraigned on Thursday in Woburn District Court.

Police say an investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

