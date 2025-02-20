STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of robbing a bank in Stoneham Wednesday is due in court Thursday.

Mark Amerault, 54, was arrested charged with armed robbery while masked.

Stoneham police say on Wednesday around 2 p.m. they responded to a reported armed robbery at the Citizens Bank branch inside of Stop and Shop at 259 Main Street.

Officers say a man who was wearing a mask passed a note to a teller demanding cash and claimed to have a gun.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)