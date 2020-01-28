Stoneham police ask for help in search for missing 17-year-old

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoneham police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing 17-year-old who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Angelo Zelandi was last seen in Jamaica Plain and is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having brown hair and hazel eyes.

There are no signs of foul play at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stoneham police at 781-438-1215.

