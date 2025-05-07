STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stoneham police detective was honored for his effort in stopping a Woburn courthouse attack that happened last month.

Stoneham police say Detective Chris Copan intervened when a man entered Woburn District Court while pepper spraying multiple court officers. The suspect was wearing tactical gear, including a helmet and gas mask.

Detective Copan was honored with a Letter of Commendation and received a standing ovation at Stoneham’s Annual Town Meeting.

“In that moment of crisis, Detective Copan made a split-second decision without knowing the full extent of the threat,” Chief O’Connor told the Town Meeting. “When he intervened, his courage, professionalism, and commitment to protecting others was on full display. Because of his quick and decisive actions, the suspect was subdued, lives were protected, and what could have been a much more devastating event was brought under control.”

