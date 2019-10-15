Stoneham police ID owner of car involved in hit-and-run crash that injured 4 kids

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Stoneham say they have identified the owner of a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured four children on Sunday night.

The vehicle’s owner, a resident of Burlington, declined to speak with investigators through her attorney, police said. She was not driving at the time of the crash.

The four 12- and 13-year-olds were standing with their bicycles in a driveway at the intersection of Elm Street and MacArthur Road when they were struck by a dark-colored Subaru Legacy that had been traveling westbound on Elm Street just after 6:30 p.m., according to police.

Video of the incident showed the children standing in front of a residence when the vehicle hit them, sending them flying into nearby shrubbery.

Police say the driver has no plans to turn herself in and that she will be summonsed to court when charges are decided upon.

The children were not seriously injured in the crash.

“Watching the tape it’s surreal that these four kids were able to walk away,” the mother of one of the children said.

An investigation is ongoing.

