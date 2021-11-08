STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Stoneham have launched an investigation into a three-vehicle crash on Monday that left a woman dead, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Franklin and Pine streets just after 9 a.m. found three banged-up vehicles at the scene, according to Stoneham Police Chief James McIntyre.

Two drivers and one passenger were transported to local hospitals with unknown injuries. The passenger was later pronounced dead.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are assisting Stoneham police with the investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)