STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Stoneham Police Department is investigating an armed home invasion that occurred on Thanksgiving morning.

Officers responding to a reported home invasion at the Mave apartment complex on Fallon Road around 5:30 a.m. spoke with the victims, a man and a woman, who said that two suspects entered their unlocked apartment while they were sleeping and demanded money.

The victims reported that one of the suspects brandished a folding knife and punched the male resident while threatening to stab him if he didn’t remain silent.

The suspects ransacked the apartment and obtained an undisclosed amount of cash along with other valuables.

One suspect is described as a Black male who was wearing a green and black North Face jacket, black sweat pants, and a mask.

The other suspect is described as a white male with blue eyes who was wearing all black clothing and a mask.

Police believe that this was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Stoneham Police Detective Sgt. Christopher Dalis at 781-438-1215 ext. 3133.

