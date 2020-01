STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Stoneham say a teenage boy who had been missing since the weekend has been found.

Angelo Zelandi, 17, was located around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and has since been reunited with his family.

Zelandi was reported missing on Saturday and was last seen in Jamaica Plain, according to the department.

