STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a driver who left the scene after hitting a woman while she was crossing the street in Stoneham Saturday, according to the Stoneham Police Department.

At around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Spring and Pleasant streets for a report of a pedestrian crash, where they found a woman lying on the sidewalk with serious injuries, police said.

Investigators determined the woman was walking in a crosswalk with her granddaughter and their family dog when the vehicle hit her, according to police.

The woman warned her granddaughter before the car struck, authorities said. Both the granddaughter and dog were uninjured.

The car — likely a small, gray or silver SUV — left the scene after the crash. Officials believe the vehicle was likely speeding at the time it struck the woman, police said.

She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

“The victim of this crash performed a heroic act by making sure her granddaughter was out of the way and safe,” Stoneham Police Chief James O’Connor said in a statement. “We are committed to finding justice for the victim and her family, and we ask that the community assists us if they can.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)